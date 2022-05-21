SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Arrivals

EDDIE GUERRERO WITH LOWRIDER FUNKO POP FIGURE

WWE’s first ever “Rides” Funko Pop is now available and it’s a pretty great one: it’s WWE legend Eddie Guerrero with a low rider vehicle. The figure features Eddie in his signature pose and is attached to the red car, just like one of the cars he would use during his ring entrance. It’s an incredible piece and looks good in the box or on its own for display.

This Game Stop exclusive goes for $29.99 and is available online and in stores.

PRO WRESTLING CRATE APRIL 2022

(Spoiler Alert: The following section contains spoilers for the April 2022 Pro Wrestling Crate)

The latest Pro Wrestling Crate mystery box has arrived and here is what it contains:

Britt Baker All Over Print t-shirt (in the style of a series of all-over print t-shirts that WWE released in the mid 90s)

Dusty Rhodes Hard Times t-shirt (featuring a fun animated print of Dusty)

1-2-3 Kid Micro Brawler

Hangman Page children’s book

Dirty Dango autographed 8×10 (formerly known as Fandango)

The Briscoes collectible pin

RedDragon sticker

This month’s charity is the Michael Grush Teeth Fund. Next month’s crate will contain items of The Hardys, The New Age Outlaws, Eddie Guerrero, Danhausen, the Shockmaster, and Andrade El Idolo. Get all the information on for PWC at prowrestlingcrate.com.

-New items to WWE Shop include a replica Vader mask ($49.99), comic graphic t-shirts of Roman Reigns, Randy Savage, Eddie Guerrero, and Kane ($27.99), and commemorative WrestleMania plaques for Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Roman Reigns ($149.99 each). You can take a look at wweshop.com.

-Impact Wrestling has added new shirts for Slammiversary, Steve Maclin, and Honor No More. Get more information at shopimpact.com.

Highspots has announced an upcoming private signing with Shawn Michaels on June 5th. Figures are available to be signed ($149 each) and mail-ins are available starting at $85. They also have a virtual signing with new WWE Hall of Famers Rick and Scott Steiner on May 24th. You can find all the details at highspotsauctions.com.

