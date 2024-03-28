FREE PODCAST 3/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Fightt Pro Enter the Fightt Round 2 including Delirious vs. Benjamin, Isom vs. LSG, more (69 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review Fightt Pro’s Enter the Fightt 2 Round 2. Fightt Pro is one of the most unique indy promotions we’ve covered, with a push to be as close to a “real” sporting event as possible. We go over the rules, what we like about them, and minor tweaks to improve them, plus cover all the matches, including Delirious vs. Savage Gentleman Victor Benjamin, Eli Isom vs. LSG, and Rhett Titus vs. Bobby Shields. For VIP listeners, it’s off to California for West Coast Pro’s Marvelous Coast and two title matches – Los Suavecitos vs. Beef Tank for the inaugural WCP Tag Title and Starboy Charlie facing Kevin Blackwood for the WCP Title with a shock ending.

