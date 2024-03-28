FREE PODCAST 3/27 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Donofrio: Swerve vs. Takeshita, Ospreay vs. Shibata, Bucks vs. Private Party, live callers, emails (125 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Tony Donofrio from PWTorch Dailycast to discuss AEW Dynamite including Will Ospreay’s win over Shibata and Swerve Strickland’s win over Takeshita, plus Mercedes Moné’s lack of impact on commentary, The Young Bucks, Hook and Chris Jericho, and much more with live callers and emails driving other talking points.

