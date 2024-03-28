VIP AUDIO 3/27 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Swerve vs. Takeshita to earn shot at Joe at Dynasty, Shibata vs. Ospreay, Tag Tournament matches, Jericho-Hook, more (16 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the March 20 edition of AEW Dynamite featuring Swerve Strickland vs. Takeshita to earn shot at Samoa Joe at Dynasty, Shibata vs. Will Ospreay, Tag Tournament matches, Chris Jericho’s idea for Hook, Mercedes Moné on commentary, and more.

