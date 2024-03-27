AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (3/27): Ospreay vs. Shibata, Young Bucks vs. Private Party, Takeshita vs. Strickland, Statlander vs. Blue vs. Anna Jay vs. Willow

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

MARCH 27, 2024

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC, CANADA AT CENTRE VIDEOTRON

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts



Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 4,053 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 4,429.

[HOUR ONE]

-After the Dynamite opening, they cut to the arena with pyro on the stage and cheering fans as Excalbur introduced the show.

(1) WILL OSPREAY vs. KAZSUYORI SHIBATA

They showed a clip of these two wrestling in New Japan seven years ago with Shibata scoring a three count. The bell rang 4 minutes into the hour. They cut to a double-box break at 7:00. [c/db]

Shibata and Ospreay were brawling at ringside after the break. Ospreay got the better of him. Shibata took over again for a few minutes in the ring. At 15:00 they took turns letting each other strike themselves with elbows to the side of their head. Ospreay landed a jumping round kick, but Shibata ducked another kick and then suplexed Ospreay onto the top of his head. He then put Ospreay in a sleeper. Ospreay came back with an Oscutter for a two count. He followed with a Saito suplex and an elbow to the head for a two count. Ospreay followed with a stacked Tiger Driver followed by a running Hidden Blade elbow for the win.

Shibata bowed for Ospreay, then hugged him and raised his arm after the match.

WINNER: Ospreay in 19:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Ospreay is carrying himself like a top-top guy for AEW. This was a good , hard-hitting, competitive match start to finish.)

-A video aired on Bryan Danielson’s background with clips of his indy days and ROH days. Excalibur narrated. He got into Danielson’s forced retirement and subsequent comeback and eventual arrival in AEW.

-The announcers hyped the AEW Tag Team Title Tournament, showing the graphics and then hyping the two scheduled matches on this show.

-Renee Paquette interviewed Nicholas & Matthew Jackson backstage. Nicholas didn’t like her initial question. Matthew asked where Alex Marvez went. Matthew bragged about “retiring his old ass.” Matthew said their biggest goat is to get the AEW Tag Titles back and that starts with beating Private Party tonight. Matthew told Renee she is doing good work, but she should consider smiling a little more. [c]

-They showed Kazuchika Okada arriving in a red sports car in the parking lot.

(2) THE YOUNG BUCKS (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) vs. PRIVATE PARTY (Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy) – AEW Tag Team Tournament match

The Bucks made their entrance first. Matthew leaned into the camera and told Excalibur to announce the big news about Double or Nothing. Excalibur said it’ll take place on May 26 in Las Vegas, Nev. again. The bell rang 36 minutes into the hour. Matthew gave Quen a Falcon Arrow off the ringside barricade. Excalibur then said the Bucks were trying to win via countout. They cut to Okada watching from the back. Quen made it back into the ring in time. They cut to a double-box break at 4:00. [c/db]

Private Party hit Gin & Juice on Matthew at 10:00. They followed with More Bang for Your Buck for a near fall, broken up by Nicholas. Nicholas brought the ring bell into the ring. The ref yanked it away. Matthew gave Kassidy a kick to the crotch. Quen tackled Matthew suddenly and scored a near fall, with Nicholas draping Matthew’s leg over the bottom rope. Kassidy tagged in Quen who leaped off the top rope with a 630, but Matthew moved. The Bucks then finished him with an EVP Trigger. The ref, oddly, let Matthews and Nicholas both cover Quen and made the count.

WINNERS: The Bucks in 12:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Some fun spots and a lot of action. It seemed like there were times they were setting things up rather than fighting and it looked a little overly choreographed.)

-They showed the tournament bracket. The Bucks will face the winners of the Undisputed Kingdom vs. Best Friends in the semi-finals.

-Excalibur plugged AEW action figures.

-A vignette aired on Takeshita with comments from Don Callis about his match later against Swerve Strickland.

-They showed Mercedes Moné arriving in an SUV. [c]

-Darby Allin stood by Tony Hawk and said he was going to climb Mt. Everest, but then he broke his foot. He said he as going to raise money for Hawk’s charity for community skateboard parks. They plugged the charity. Then they showed Hawk skateboarding at an indoor park as Darby watched from above.

-Renee interviewed Chris Jericho and Hook. Renee asked Jericho what his proposition is for Hook. Jericho said Hook exceeded his expectations and got his first pinfall win in AEW against him. He said he is proud of him. He said he’s never managed anyone or had a wrestling school, but Hook’s skills are so “highly tuned but very raw.” (Huh?) He told Hook he’d be happy to offer him any advice. Hook said he appreciates it, and he’ll accept his advice, but he also knows who he is. Jericho said, “I know who you are, but more importantly I know who you can be.” They fist-bumped.

(Keller’s Analysis: I was expecting them to become a team. Not sure what to make of Jericho merely offering to give him advice. Is that the most we’ve heard Hook string words together into actual multiple sentences?)

-Mercedes made her ring entrance to her “CEO” theme. She joined the announcers on commentary.

[HOUR TWO]

(3) WILLOW NIGHTINGALE vs. ANNA JAY vs. SKYE BLUE vs. KRIS STATLANDER

All four got individual ring entrance beginning with Willow. The bell rang 2 minutes into the hour.

