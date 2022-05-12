SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WRESTLING MERCHANDISE 101

New Arrivals

AEW BRODIE LEE & NEGATIVE 1 FIGURE SET

I recently received the latest AEW Jazwares box set, which features figures of the late Brodie Lee and his son Negative 1 (who occasionally makes appearances with the Dark Order). This touching piece is one of the best box sets that the company has produced. The tribute to Brodie Lee and his family makes it special already, but the figures are top notch as well (the Brodie figure has a long white robe over his wrestling outfit), a title belt and extra hands are included (they are placed on the side of the package), and the back of the box includes a photo of the AEW roster during the Brodie Lee tribute show. An amazing piece of work.

The set is available exclusively at ringsidecollectibles.com (currently on back-order with an expected ship date of August 2022) and goes for $59.99. This is one of those sets that collectors might think about getting two sets: one to keep in the box and one for display.

CACTUS JACK FUNKO POP FIGURE

The first ever Cactus Jack Funko Pop figure is now available. The figure is decked out in his Wanted Dead or Alive t-shirt and a red & black flannel shirt. Cactus is also holding a garbage can. It’s a Game Stop exclusive (in stores and online) and costs $14.99.

In the News

-The WWE Auction site is offering its first autographed photo of Cody Rhodes. The signed 8×10 photo is going for $75 (plus shipping). For comparison, signed photos of Bobby Lashley with MVP go for $55 and photos of Finn Balor and A.J. Styles are being sold for $35 each.

The auction site is also offering an 11×14 signed art print of Brock Lesnar for $500 (only one is available). You can find the WWE Auction site at auction.wwe.com.

-Ringside Collectibles is running a Memorial Day sale with some really good deals on WWE, AEW, NJPW, and UFC figures, plus accessories, and more. Check it out at ringsidecollectibles.com.

-Pro Wrestling Tees is selling five different Ric Flair Micro Brawlers this week; one each day for a 24 hour period. The figures go for $19.99 each with free U.S. shipping. You can get the details at prowrestlingtees.com.

Coming Soon

-Highspots has announced a private signing with AEW star Kenny Omega for June. Mail-ins are already being accepted (starting at $65) and items available for sale to be signed include action figures, trading cards, and magazines. Get all the information at highspotsauctions.com.



