Monday Night Raw viewership and key demo rating increase

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw drew 1.73 million average viewers. A 5% increase on last week’s 1.65 million viewers. The key adult 18-49 demo rating also increased, moving from a 0.44 to a 0.45. The other male demo ratings also grew over prior week.

Monday Night Raw this week was anchored by Bobby Lashley vs. Omos, Cody Rhodes addressing the attack from Seth Rollins last week, and a women’s main event to crown a number one contender to Bianca Belair’s Raw Women’s Championship. Lashley vs. Omos opened the show. Lashley won the match after Omos through him into the cage and the cage gave way, allowing Lashley to touch the ground first.

Rhodes was promoted throughout the night with a “Countdown to Cody” graphic that aired to build anticipation for his appearance. Cody appeared at the top of the third hour and challenged Rollins to a third match inside Hell in a Cell at the Hell in a Cell PLE on June 5. Later in the show, Rollins accepted and the match was made official.

The women’s main event was full of drama. Originally, a six pack challenge match featuring Sasha Banks, Naomi, Doudrop, Becky Lynch, Nikki A.S.H, and Asuka was announced with the winner facing Belair for the title at Hell in a Cell. During the show, it was announced that Banks and Naomi left the arena and the match changed to a singles bout between Asuka and Lynch. Reports indicate that Banks and Naomi left the arena due to creative frustrations surrounding their team within the match. WWE released a blistering statement on the situation and apologized for not delivering on the advertised main event. In the match, Asuka defeated Lynch after the Green Mist.

Hell in a Cell will stream live on Peacock on Sunday June 5. Rollins vs. Rhodes inside Hell in a Cell and Belair vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship are the only announced matches at this time.

