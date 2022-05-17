WWE 2K22 The Most Wanted Pack DLC released today, Cactus Jack, Vader, and Boogeyman headline new wrestlers available in the game

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
WWE 2K22 has released The Most Wanted Pack DLC today for WWE 2K22.
The pack features Cactus Jack, Vader, and Boogeyman as headline characters. You can also download NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov and Indi Hartwell in the pack as well. All five wrestlers also come with MyFaction Evo cards as well, which can be upgraded through gameplay in the MyFaction game mode. You can watch a new trailer for The Most Wanted Pack here.
You can read the entire press release from 2K below:
Cactus Jack, The Boogeyman, and Vader headline DLC Pack #2
Bang! Bang! The Most Wanted Pack brings some big guns to WWE® 2K22 today. The second DLC pack* is headlined by Cactus Jack, one of the many personas of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, a former three-time WWE Champion, eight-time WWE Tag Team Champion, WWE Hardcore Champion, WCW World Tag Team Champion, and two-time ECW Tag Team Champion. Also included in the pack is the powerful Vader, a three-time WCW Heavyweight Champion and WCW United States Champion, and in their WWE 2K franchise debuts, the terrifying, worm-chomping Boogeyman, NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov, and former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Indi Hartwell. All five Superstars also come with MyFACTION EVO cards, which can be upgraded through gameplay in the MyFACTION game mode.
Three more DLC packs will be available in the months ahead. Post-launch content packs are available for individual purchase, while the full set of packs is included with the Season Pass, Deluxe Edition, and nWo 4-Life Digital Edition of WWE 2K22.
WWE 2K22 is available now. For more information on WWE 2K22, visit the game’s official website, become a fan on Facebook, follow the game on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #WWE2K22 or subscribe on YouTube.
Visual Concepts is a 2K studio. 2K is a wholly owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).
*The Most Wanted Pack is included with the Deluxe Edition and nWo 4-Life Digital Edition of WWE 2K22 and is included as part of the WWE 2K22 Season Pass. Also available for individual purchase. Base game required.
