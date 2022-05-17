WWE 2K22 The Most Wanted Pack DLC released today, Cactus Jack, Vader, and Boogeyman headline new wrestlers available in the game

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE 2K22 has released The Most Wanted Pack DLC today for WWE 2K22.

The pack features Cactus Jack, Vader, and Boogeyman as headline characters. You can also download NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov and Indi Hartwell in the pack as well. All five wrestlers also come with MyFaction Evo cards as well, which can be upgraded through gameplay in the MyFaction game mode. You can watch a new trailer for The Most Wanted Pack here.

You can read the entire press release from 2K below: