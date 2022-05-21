News Ticker

VIP 2002 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #708 (June 9, 2002): Cover Story declares official end of boom period and start of recession in industry, Torch Talk with Jarrett about TNA, McNeill on TNA

May 21, 2022

SUMMARY of #708 cover-dated June 9, 2002: This issue begins with a cover story titled “It’s Official: Wrestling in Midst of Recession” with a case being made for the official end of the wrestling boom that the Monday Night War had created… Part four of the Torch Talk with Jerry Jarrett featuring his explaination for the TNA alliance with the NWA and working with the PPV industry… Plus Wade Keller’s End Notes looks at Tough Enough, Pat McNeill’s feature column on TNA, Ringside Beat, reports on Raw and Smackdown, Torch Newswire, 1992 Backtrack, Ask the Torch, Media Watch, and more…

