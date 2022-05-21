Paul Wight talks major Halloween Havoc 1995 spot

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Paul Wight says he wouldn’t consider doing the memorable spot with Hulk Hogan at Halloween Havoc 1995, in which he fell off of a building. Wight discussed the spot in detail during an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for ET Canada.

“I definitely wouldn’t even consider doing that now at my age with my wisdom,” Wight told ET Canada. “Like, ‘No. Why are we doing that?’ But at 22, 23-years-old, I’m like, ‘Yeah, whatever you want to do. Push me off a building? Awesome.’ You know, because you’re just so excited.

“The thing was for me to fall off the building. It was about four stories into a big airbag. I’m not a stunt man. I’ve never done anything like that, you know?… You’re young and you think you’re bulletproof… Just being young and being funny, when I went over and Hulk’s looking over the top at me, I was flipping him a bird on the way down… It’s a wonder he didn’t bust out laughing when I did it.”

Paul Wight is a multiple time world champion in WWE. Currently, he’s signed with AEW and serves as an announcer for the AEW Dark: Elevation show that airs on YouTube every week on Monday.