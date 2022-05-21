News Ticker

VIDEO: PWTORCH FIRESIDE CHAT 5/20: Sasha and Naomi chat, Stephanie McMahon future, more

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

May 21, 2022

This week's episode of Fireside Chat is up and live
PWTorch Assistant Editor, Zack Heydorn, and PWTorch Contributor, Tyler Sage chat about the news of the week in pro wrestling including Sasha Banks and Naomi conversation, breaking down Stephanie McMahon leaving WWE, AEW Dynamite discussion, booking of C.M. Punk vs. “Hangman” Adam Page, and more.

