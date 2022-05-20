WWE Tag Team Championships unified on WWE Smackdown

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Usos are the unified WWE Tag Team Champions. Jimmy and Jey won the Raw and Smackdown Tag Team Championships on this week’s episode of Smackdown in a unification match with RK-Bro.

WWE hyped the match up throughout this week’s show, showing detailed video packages on each tag team and giving time for each team to cut a promo on the match. In the match itself, The Usos controlled a lot of the match with relentless offense on Riddle. Eventually, Riddle was able to tag Randy Orton into the match and Orton cleaned the ring before connecting with the RKO on Jimmy Uso. Orton attempted a pin, but Jey illegally broke it up.

In the end, Roman Reigns interfered behind the referee’s back, allowing for The Usos to pick up the win. After the match, Reigns and The Usos destroyed both Orton and Riddle, leaving them both laying around the ringside area for medical attention.

WWE updated their status on Twitter after the show.

Riddle suffered a bruised hip and back. Both men will undergo a a medical evaluation. This was not the only recent win for The Bloodline over RK-Bro. Reigns and The Usos defeated RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania Backlash.

CATCH-UP: WWE announces suspensions for Sasha Banks and Naomi, tag titles vacated