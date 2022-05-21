FREE PODCAST 5/21 – WKPWP Interview Classics with Kevin Eck (5 Yrs Ago) & Johnny Gargano (10 Yrs. Ago): Ex-creative talks rejected storylines, Orton’s criticism of Indy style, wrestlers trying to win over Vince, more (158 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode, we jump back five years to PWTorch editor Wade Keller’s May 18, 2017 interview with former WWE Creative Team member Kevin Eck who discusses Randy Orton’s comments critical of Indy Style wrestling, a list of rejected storylines, details on the writing process, Roman Reigns’s current character, Sasha Banks losing to Alicia Fox, Adam Cole, the struggle of some wrestlers to win over Vince McMahon, Vince’s ability to create stars, Ring of Honor’s big angle last weekend, and more with live callers and emails.

Then in a bonus Interview Classic, we jump back ten years (5-9-2012) to an interview with Johnny Gargano. PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill & PWTorch columnist Sean Radican interview DGUSA champion Gargano on his title run, this weekend’s Evolve iPPVs on WWNLive.com including Gargano’s next title defense, how he started in the wrestling business, and much more. Plus, reality TV star/former TNA personality Jonny Fairplay makes an appearance to talk about his role on this weekend’s Evolve iPPVs. In the VIP Aftershow, McNeill is joined by PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell for a review of the news of the week, Live Events Center, and a VIP Mailbag question.

