FREE PODCAST 5/20 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Meyers: Sasha & Naomi announcement, Tag Title Unification hype and match, live callers, emails (160 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Mike Meyers from PWTorch to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers including the announcement by Michael Cole about Sasha Banks and Naomi being suspended, the stellar hype for the RK-Bro vs. Usos unification tag match, the introduction of Max Dupree (Eli Drake / L.A. Knight) and his close-talking with Adam Pearce, the edits of the name of Racquel Rodriguez’s finisher, Butch vs. Xavier, and more.

