Impact Wrestling opens door to Hiromu Takahashi

The door is open for Hiromu Takahashi to work in Impact Wrestling.

Executive Vice President of Impact, Scott D’Amore, replied to a Takahashi tweet, inviting him to come to Impact Wrestling and face Ace Austin for the Impact X-Division Championship. D’Amore was replying to a tweet from Takahashi that declared he wanted a shot at Austin’s title.

Well, Hiromu Takahashi (@timebomb1105), there is an open door for you to walk through,” D’Amore wrote. “Come step in an Impact Wrestling ring anytime. Your title shot awaits.”

Well @TIMEBOMB1105, there is an open door for you to walk through. Come step in an @IMPACTWRESTLING ring anytime. Your title shot awaits… https://t.co/0QcoiE1lJy — Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) May 22, 2022

Takahashi defeated Austin over the weekend in the New Japan Pro Wrestling Best of the Super Juniors 29 tournament. BOSJ 29 is Austin’s first appearance in the round robin tournament. Takahashi has won the tournament three times and has been IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion on four different occasions.

