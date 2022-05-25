SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Wardlow says he’s still trying to comprehend the fan reaction to him throughout his feud with MJF, which will hit a boiling point at Double or Nothing in Las Vegas over the weekend.

In an interview with CBS Sports, Wardlow spoke about the audience reaction to his feud with MJF feud, but also discussed the roots of his character in AEW.

“So the original plans for my character are essentially still what they are with just a little bit altered with the Max thing, Wardlow said. “Wardlow is Wardlow. He is Ric Flair meets James Bond meets John Wick,” Wardlow explained. “Wardlow is always going to be dressed nice. He’s always going to be in a suit. He’s always going to have a beautiful lady on his arm, and he’s always going to be whooping asses. That’s what you can always expect from Wardlow.

“Essentially, that’s really where we’re at. We just gave Wardlow the role of the bodyguard protecting Max.”

Specifically regarding the feud with MJF, he said the fan reaction is a dream come true.

“This is the ultimate dream come true,” Wardlow said. “It’s one thing to have your own action figure, to be in a video game, to be a professional wrestler. But for me, the real dream is having an arena full of people chanting my name consistently week after week wanting to see Wardlow. That’s still something I’m trying to comprehend because it’s something that I’ve thought about and I’ve created in my head since I was literally in elementary school. I’ve thought about this. So I have to take the time to really sit back and go, ‘This is happening. This is real. It’s happening right now.’ It’s truly the best feeling in the entire world and nothing can compare to it.

“You know some things are going to work. I always describe what I’m experiencing in life right now as this weird combination of, ‘of course this is happening. I’ve thought about this my entire life. we knew this was going to happen’ mixed with an equal amount of ‘Holy crap, I can’t believe this is actually happening.’ It is a unique mix of emotions.”

Wardlow will face MJF in a singles match at Double or Nothing if he can beat Shawn Spears in cage match this week on Dynamite. MJF will serve as the special guest referee.

Double or Nothing matches include C.M. Punk vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship, Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb for the AEW Women’s World Championship, and more.

