Kurt Angle undergoes knee surgery

Former WWE Champion and WWE Hall of Famer, Kurt Angle underwent double knee replacement surgery this week. Angle confirmed the news on Twitter and said he was ready for rehab.

“Thank you all for your prayers and best wishes for my two knee replacement surgeries today,” Angle said. “So far so good. I realize rehab is going to be a bitch, but I’m ready for it. If I won a gold medal with a broken freakin neck, I can handle this! Lol. It’s true!!!! Thank you all!!!!”

Angle followed up on Wednesday morning with an update to his progress.

“So far so good,” Angle said of his recovery. “I start PT today.This is where I need to have a positive attitude and work extremely hard to get back to normal. But, normal is not something that I’m looking for. I want my knees to be exceptional. I’m always aiming higher to better myself, even at the age of 53.”

Kurt Angle is multi-time champion in WWE and Impact Wrestling. His last match in WWE was at WrestleMania 35 in New York. Angle lost to Baron Corbin.

Angle entered the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017 during WrestleMania 33 weekend.

