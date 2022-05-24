FREE PODCAST 5/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon & Soucek discuss new promotion WES, a full DON preview, Jim Ross signs extension, more (90 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek begin this week’s show talking about a new promotion. That’s right. Here comes the WES! Plus, a full DON preview, Jim Ross signed an extension, and a bunch of listener emails. Plus, what were the top five most-watched WCW matches of all time? Andrew quizzes Mike.

