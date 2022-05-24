FREE PODCAST 5/24 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann talk Sasha & Naomi fallout, industry and fan reaction, looking at wrestler and management perspectives, plus Cody, Riddle, more (117 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch Newsletter columnist Rich Fann. They discuss at length the developments and ramification of the Sasha Banks & Naomi walkout and the reaction to it from WWE, Pat McAfee, Booker T, Corey Graves, and social media. They also compare the way WWE is handling Sasha and Naomi walking out to various TV shows over the decades that dealt with replacing stars. Then they hit some rapid-fire topics including the unification of the Raw and Smackdown tag titles, the emotional Riddle promo, the botches in the Miz vs. Cody Rhodes match, ticket sales for Clash at the Castle, and the chemistry between the Gunn Brothers and Max Caster.

