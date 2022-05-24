VIP AUDIO 5/24 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Sasha & Naomi fallout, industry and fan reaction, looking at wrestler and management perspectives, plus Cody, Riddle, more (95 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss at length the developments and ramification of the Sasha Banks & Naomi walkout and the reaction to it from WWE, Pat McAfee, Booker T, Corey Graves, and social media. They also compare the way WWE is handling Sasha and Naomi walking out to various TV shows over the decades that dealt with replacing stars. Then they hit some rapid-fire topics including the unification of the Raw and Smackdown tag titles, the emotional Riddle promo, the botches in the Miz vs. Cody Rhodes match, ticket sales for Clash at the Castle, and the chemistry between the Gunn Brothers and Max Caster.

NOTE: This episode of Everything is also being simulcast this week as the Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast.

