Mick Foley announces new podcast with Conrad Thompson

Mick Foley is starting a new podcast with Conrad Thompson on the Podcast Heat platform. Foley revealed the news in an interview with Sports Illustrated. The show, called Foley is Pod, will cover Foley’s career and make it’s debut on June 3.

“I know the way I feel when I hear a good podcast, how it can turn a whole day around and put a smile on my face,” Foley said. “I’m looking forward to telling stories and reminding people of a time they really enjoyed when they were big wrestling fans.”

“Mick is just so passionate about pro wrestling,” Conrad Thompson said to Sports Illustrated. “And look at his career. He proved he could do it all—whether that was as a heel, the ultimate babyface, or a comedic character. He did it all so incredibly well.

“And I’m really interested about Mick’s thought process. His books were so good, and so are his one-man shows. I really believe that this show, which we’re recording in-person and in 4K, is going to be exactly what the wrestling world is looking for.”

Mick Foley is a multi-time world champion and tag team champion in WWE. He entered the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013 and is a New York Times bestseller.

