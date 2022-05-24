Hell in a Cell championship match changed on Monday Night Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Raw Women’s Championship match at the Hell in a Cell premium live event got a makeover on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Becky Lynch has been added to the title match between Bianca Belair and Asuka making it a triple threat match.

Last week on Raw, Asuka defeated Lynch to earn a shot at Belair’s championship. A six pack challenge was originally scheduled, but was scrapped due to Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of the show. Asuka used the green mist on Lynch and was able to secure the win.

On this week’s episode of Raw, Lynch pleaded her case for another opportunity at a title shot to Adam Pearce. Pearce granted her a rematch with Asuka in the main event of the show. Pearce said that if Lynch won the match, she would be added into the match. In the end, Lynch won the match, making the bout at Hell in a Cell a triple threat.

Lynch and Belair aren’t strangers of one another. Both women recently collided in a WWE Raw Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 38. Belair beat Lynch with the KOD to win the Raw Women’s Championship. Belair will face Asuka in a singles match next week on the Hell in a Cell go-home edition of Monday Night Raw.

