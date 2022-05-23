WWE announces return to Saudi Arabia

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE will return to Saudi Arabia for the Crown Jewel PLE on Saturday November 5. Jimmy Smith made the announcement on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

WWE’s last Saudi Arabia show was Elimination Chamber earlier this year. The event featured both the men’s and women’s elimination chamber matches. Brock Lesnar was victorious in the men’s match and won the WWE Championship. Bianca Belair won the women’s match and earned a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38. Lita returned to the ring on this show and lost to Becky Lynch.

