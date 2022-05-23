FREE PODCAST 5/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos & Monsey review Fight Night headlined by Vieira vs. Holm, discuss Junior dos Santos injury, Sasha & Naomi, more (76 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the latest UFC Fight Night, headlined by Ketlen Vieira vs. Holly Holm. They discuss the injury sustained by Junior dos Santos at Eagle FC. Robert and Rick discuss Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE. The show closes by Robert giving a brief preview of AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view.



