FREE PODCAST 5/23 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & LeClair: Becky vs. Asuka, Riddle’s emotional promo, Cody vs. Miz, Lashley, Judgment Day, callers, emails (137 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Brandon LeClair from PWTorch.com to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live calls and emails. They discussed the ramifications of Becky Lynch vs. Asuka, Riddle’s emotional promo about Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes vs. Miz, Bobby Lashley’s weak promo, Judgment Day, and more with callers and emails.

