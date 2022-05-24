NXT 2.0 PREVIEW 5/24: Bron Breakker in action, Rose vs. Hartwell, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT Champion, Bron Breakker, against Duke Hudson headlines this week’s episode of NXT 2.0.

Breakker and Hudson crossed paths on last week’s show with Hudson feeling disrespected after Breakker interrupted his backstage interview. Later in the show, Breakker and Hudson crossed paths again, this time Hudson did the interrupting, and the match was made official.

Breakker has a title defense upcoming against Joey Gacy at NXT In Your House. In the match, Breakker can get disqualified and lose his NXT title. Breakker defeated Gacy at Spring Breakin, but was then laid out by Gacy’s followers.

Other action on this week’s show includes Indi Hartwell against NXT Women’s Champion, Mandy Rose. Last week, Hartwell said she wanted to get back to competition and called out Rose. Rose accepted the match.

Tonight’s NXT 2.0 will also feature Wes Lee vs. Sanga, Edris Enofe & Malik Blade vs. Channing Lorenzo & Troy Donovan, Pretty Deadly vs. Roderick Strong & Damon Kemp, and more.

NXT In Your House streams live on Peacock on Saturday June 4. In addition to Breakker vs. Gacy, matches on the show include Pretty Deadly vs. The Creed Brothers for the NXT Tag Team Championship and Cameron Grimes vs. Carmelo Hayes for the North American Championship.

