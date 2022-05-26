SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Matt Cardona, formerly Zack Ryder in WWE, is heading to Liverpool for a TNT Extreme Wrestling appearance on September 15.

The company announced the news with a press release early this week. Cardona is the current NWA World Heavyweight Champion and former Intercontinental Champion in WWE.

Jay Apter, TNT Founder and Promoter, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be bringing the world-renowned Matt Cardona to TNT and it will be nothing short of a pleasure to work with this insanely creative generational talent.”

Martyn Best, co-owner of TNT Extreme Wrestling, said: “Supreme Extreme is going to be a truly unmissable event and by adding Matt to the mix there’s never been a better reason to come to Liverpool and see what TNT is all about.”

Lee McAteer, co-owner of TNT Extreme Wrestling, said: “It’s been far too long since the UK shores have seen Matt Cardona, and at TNT Supreme Extreme everyone will see first-hand what they have been missing. The three days-worth of events with GCW promises to be a highlight of the year for every wrestling fan.”

Cardona defeated Trevor Murdoch earlier this year to become the NWA World Champion. Last year, Cardona held the world title in GCW, before dropping it to Jon Moxley.

CATCH-UP: GCW accused of faking COVID-19 test results for talent, Lauderdale advised not to speak on the accusations