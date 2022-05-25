SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Former AEW Women’s World Champion, Britt Baker, has a dream opponent in the back of her mind and her name is Sasha Banks.

Baker spoke with Forbes about her career and said that Banks is a match she’d look forward to having.

“Since it’s a pretty hot topic right now, I’m going to say Sasha Banks,” Baker said of a dream match opponent. “I think she is one of the top draws in all of WWE. She’s such a superstar. She’s such a good wrestler. She’s definitely somebody that I would love to wrestle.”

Baker is a former AEW Women’s World Champion. She currently is in the semifinals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and faces Toni Storm with a trip to the tournament finals on the line during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Sasha Banks is currently suspended from WWE. The multi-time Women’s Champion walked out of last week’s episode of Monday Night Raw due to creative frustrations regarding her involvement in that week’s six pack challenge match to crown a number one contender for Bianca Belair’s Raw Women’s Championship. Banks and tag team partner, Naomi, walked out together and were both indefinitely suspended and stripped of their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

