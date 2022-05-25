SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Britt Baker spoke very highly of new AEW acquisition, Toni Storm, ahead of their showdown in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

In an interview with Forbes, Baker discussed Storm’s star power and how lucky AEW was to sign her when they did.

“Toni Storm is a star,” Baker said of her Dynamite opponent. “We really got lucky that she fell into our hands. She is arguably one of the best female wrestlers in the world. She looks like a rock star. She is a rock star.”

Britt Baker is a former AEW Women’s World Champion. She won the championship at last year’s Double or Nothing PPV event and held it until St. Patrick’s Day Slam in March of 2022. Baker lost the title to Thunder Rosa in a Cage Match.

In the women’s Owen Hart Tournament, Baker defeated Maki Itoh in the quarterfinals. Itoh was the joker entrant. Toni Storm defeated Baker confidant, Jaime Hayter, in the quarterfinals.

Storm made her debut as a surprise entrant into the Owen Hart Foundation tournament. She debuted in March of 2022. Storm is a former Mae Young Classic winner in WWE. Storm left a house show event for WWE late last year and then was released from the company soon after.

