FREE PODCAST 5/27 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: (5-22-2012) Keller & Powell discuss Raw expanding to three hours, Flair controversy, TNA going live, Cena promo criticism, live callers (167 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (5-22-2012), host Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell take take live phone calls on a variety of topics including reaction to Raw and Over the Limit, the WWE Revolution teasers, expansion of Raw to three hours, and more. In the VIP Aftershow, they discuss and detail the Ric Flair-TNA situation, analyze the pros and cons of Impact going live, and evaluate Hulk Hogan’s daughter’s qualifications for her new job.

