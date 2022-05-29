VIP AUDIO 5/29 – Bonus Point w/Tom Stoup: Nikkita Lyons injury details, Vince McMahon’s recruitment edict, 2.0 wrestlers visit NXT UK, Coconut Loop returns, more (51 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Tom Stoup tracks the development of WWE trainees as filtered through the May 2022 episodes of NXT Level Up, plus a special focus on NXT 2.0 wrestlers visiting NXT UK including Damon Kemp, Lash Legend, and Ivy Nile. Other wrestlers covered include Breakout Tournament participants Tatum Paxley, Sloane Jacobs, and Arianna Grace, as well as Yulisa Leon, Thea Hail, Elektra Lopez, Trick Williams, Sanga, Bodhi Hayward, Bryson Montana, Damaris Griffin, and Quincy Elliot. Also, details on the severity of Nikkita Lyons’ tournament-ending injury, the return of the Coconut Loop, which wrestler got blurred from a recent backstage segment, and information from Realms of Strength’s extensive interview with Performance Center Strength & Conditioning Director Sean Hayes including Hayes’ training philosophies, and word directly from Vince McMahon on exactly whom WWE is looking to recruit right now.

