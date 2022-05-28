MJF reportedly no-shows Double or Nothing meet and greet event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

MJF did not appear at his scheduled Double or Nothing fan meet and greet on Saturday afternoon. The AEW star, who is scheduled to face Wardlow at the Double or Nothing PPV on Sunday, was reportedly unreachable by AEW officials and did not answer their calls.

PWInsider is reporting that MJF missing the event was not planned. The company offered refunds or exchanges to fans who had tickets to the event.

MJF has been vocal about his contract situation with AEW. He’s said that he would be jumping ship to WWE after his contract expires in 2024. The relationship between him and Tony Khan has reportedly soured in recent months, stemming from an interview MJF did with Ariel Helwani, which led to a heated conversation between both men.

MJF vs. Wardlow is a match that’s been built in AEW since the Revolution PPV event in March. Other matches on the Double or Nothing card include C.M. Punk vs. “Hangman” Adam Page for the AEW World Championship, Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb for the AEW Women’s World Championship, Team Taz vs. Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee vs. Jurassic Express for the Tag Team Championship, The Young Bucks vs. The Hardys, and more.

Double or Nothing airs live on PPV on Sunday May 29 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

