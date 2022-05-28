VIP AUDIO 5/28 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Sami and Kevin Owens reunite for the KO Show, Sami asks to join Bloodline, Drew revealed as mystery partner for New Day, Shanky dances, Rousey & Rodriguez team (34 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens reuniting for the KO Show, Sami asks to join Bloodline as an honorary member, Drew McIntyre revealed as mystery partner for New Day, Shanky dances, Ronda Rousey & Racquel Rodriguez team, Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura team together, and the Usos respond to their win last week.

