Wardlow defeats MJF in Double or Nothing opener, gets signed to AEW

Wardlow defeated MJF with a flurry of powerbombs in the opening match of AEW Double or Nothing.

After the match, MJF was wheeled out of the arena on a stretcher while Wardlow celebrated. Tony Schiavone interviewed him on the entrance ramp and revealed that Tony Khan confirmed that he was signed to All Elite Wrestling.

Wardlow has been working for MJF since he first appeared on AEW Dynamite. He turned on MJF at the AEW Revolution PPV event in March, helping C.M. Punk beat MJF in a Dog Collar Match.

MJF set various roadblocks in front of Wardlow to get to this match including taking 10 lashings and beating Shawn Spears in a steel cage match. He overcame them all and earned the match.

On Saturday, it was reported that MJF missed an AEW Fan Fest meet and greet event. Reporting indicated he purchased a plane ticket back to New York, but did not take that flight. MJF and Tony Khan have had a falling out regarding his contract status.

MJF got virtually zero offense in throughout the match. He tried to use his ring, but was caught by the referee. Wardlow took over from there and was victorious.

There was no word or mention of the MJF situation during the Double or Nothing broadcast.

