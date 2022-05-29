SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Athena and Stokely Hathaway are now members of the AEW roster.

Both made their AEW debuts at Double or Nothing during the Jade Cargill vs. Anna Jay TBS Championship match.

Cargill and Jay battled in and out of the ring with interference from Cargill’s Baddies. Hathaway walked out to the ring near the end of the match and then stood alongside Cargill in the ring after she defeated Jay.

Cargill and the Baddies attacked Jay after the match and Kris Statlander ran out for the save. That was when Athena’s music hit. She ran down as well to help even the odds.

Athena and Hathaway are both former members of the WWE roster. Athena was released from her contract last year and Hathaway decided not to renew his contract when it expired.

CATCH-UP: Wardlow defeats MJF in Double or Nothing opener, gets signed to AEW