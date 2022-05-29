Owen Hart Foundation Tournament winners crowned at Double or Nothing

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Adam Cole and Britt Baker are the first-ever winners of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Cole defeated Samoa Joe in the finals and Baker defeated Ruby Soho at Double or Nothing.

After the match, Cole and Baker stood on-stage with Martha Hart as she spoke about Owen and her foundation. Martha Hart then gave Baker and Cole two championship belts before presenting them with the Owen Cup.

Cole beat Dax Harwood and Jeff Hardy on his road to the finals of the tournament. On the women’s side, Baker defeated Maki Itoh and Toni Storm to get to the finals.

