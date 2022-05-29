SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Former ROH World Champion, Rush, made his AEW debut at Double or Nothing.

In a pre-recorded vignette, Andrade El Idolo talked about disliking the AFO name. He called the group losers and then introduced Rush as a new member to his faction. Both men looked at each other before Andrade welcomed him to AEW. They then fist-bumped before the segment ended.

Rush is a former two-time Ring of Honor World Champion. He lost the title to Bandido at the ROH Best in the World PPV event last year. Andrade and him have history together as a part of Los Ingobernables.

AEW President, Tony Khan, purchased Ring of Honor in March of this year. Rush was not signed to an ROH contract at the time of that deal.

