CM Punk wins the AEW World Championship

CM Punk is the new AEW World Champion.

Punk defeated “Hangman” Adam Page with a GTS in the main event of Double or Nothing to secure the title, his first since joining AEW in August of last year.

Page seemingly had Punk on the ropes. Punk countered Page’s Buckshot Lariat into a GTS attempt, but ended up spinning Page’s feet into the referee. With the ref down and the AEW World Championship belt in the ring, Page grabbed the belt and thought about using it illegally, but thought better of it and tried for the Buckshot Lariat again. Punk countered again into a GTS, this time hitting it, and making the cover for the win.

The match had some sloppy moments, Punk being unable to pull off two Buckshot Lariats in particular, but was also a stiff fight between two stars. The audience in Las Vegas was split for Punk and Page, booing and cheering both throughout the match.

Page won the championship from Kenny Omega at Full Gear in November of 2021. Punk joined AEW a few months prior in August. Punk and Page had not met in a match together until the bout at Double or Nothing.

CM Punk is a multiple time former world champion in WWE.

