The Double or Nothing fallout episode of AEW Dynamite this week drew 969,000 average viewers, an increase over the 929,000 number in the prior week. 969,000 is a five-week high for the show.

In the key demo of adults 18-49, Dynamite drew a 0.40 rating, an increase over prior week and also a five-week high. Males 18-34 and males 18-49 ratings significantly increased over prior week. This week’s Dynamite beat Monday Night Raw in the male 18-49 demo. Raw took place on Memorial Day and competed with the NHL Playoffs, but the Dynamite rating for males 18-49 this week beat the Monday Night Raw rating for the week of May 23 as well.

Dynamite this week featured the first television show with C.M. Punk as AEW World Champion. Punk defeated “Hangman” Adam Page at Double or Nothing to win the title, his first in AEW. Punk teamed with FTR on Dynamite and defeated Max Caster & The Gunn Club.

This week’s show was also anchored by MJF holding a live microphone in the ring after losing to Wardlow at Double or Nothing and after a tumultuous weekend of news and rumors concerning his happiness in AEW. MJF cut a vicious promo that went in hard on Tony Khan, AEW, and the signing of WWE stars. MJF dropped the F word and the segment muted and faded to black immediately.

Other matches on this week’s show included Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia in the main event, Britt Baker & Jaime Hayter vs. Ruby Soho & Toni Storm, and a ten-man tag featuring The Young Bucks, Jurassic Express, Christian, Matt Hardy, and others.

