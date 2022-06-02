Ring of Honor reportedly set to return in July

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ring of Honor will reportedly return to PPV with Death Before Dishonor on the weekend of July 23.

Fightful Select is reporting that AEW talent has been told that ROH owner, Tony Khan, is looking to run Death Before Dishonor on PPV from Lowell, MA — a historical ROH stronghold. Though the next ROH PPV is in the works, the report does not indicate that and television deals have been signed, leaving the company’s return to TV up in the air.

The last ROH show was Supercard of Honor during WrestleMania weekend. On the show, Jonathan Gresham became the Undisputed ROH World Champion and Mercedes Martinez won the interim ROH Women’s World Championship. The show also featured a dream match between FTR and The Briscoes. Samoa Joe also made his return at the event.

Tony Khan purchased Ring of Honor from Sinclair Broadcasting in the beginning of March. He announced the news on AEW Dynamite and confirmed that he would serve the role as head booker.

Prior to Khan owning the company, the last show was Final Battle at the end of 2021. After that event, the company released all of its talent and went on a self-imposed hiatus.

