Ric Flair says he consulted 40 doctors about return to the ring

Ric Flair claims to have consulted 40 doctors regarding his return to in-ring competition.

Flair was interviewed by TMZ Sports and spoke in detail about the process of returning and what motivates him to do it at his age.

“I don’t have any aches or pains,” Flair said of his physical well-being. “I know I’ve had the health issues, but I asked 40 different doctors, and I decided I’m only gonna listen to one. Not necessarily the one that was gonna give me the right answer, but that I felt the most comfortable with.

“I couldn’t stand the last couple of matches I had, Flair said. “Couldn’t stand the last year I had. I needed someone to motivate me. And, what motivates me is doing something I like to do, and that’s wrestle.

Earlier this week, Flair announced that he would return to the ring during Starrcast in Nashville over Summerslam weekend. He’ll wrestled on July 31, but his opponents have not been revealed at this time. Reports indicate Flair will be involved in a multi-man match.

Ric Flair shared videos of him training with Jay Lethal, which sparked rumors of a return. Flair’s last official match was against Sting in 2011. He is a multiple time WWE Hall of Famer and a 16-time world champion.

