FREE PODCAST 5/21 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (5-21-17) WWE Backlash PPV Post-show including Jinder Mahal’s WWE Title win over Orton, Nakamura’s PPV debut, Styles vs. Owens, live callers (86 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the May 21, 2017 episode featuring PWTorch columnists Pat McNeill & Greg Parks hosting the WWE Backlash Postgame Show on the Sunday Livecast. They take calls from fans and discuss all aspects of the WWE Title victory by Jinder Mahal over Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura’s pay-per-view debut against Dolph Ziggler, the finish of Kevin Owens vs. A.J. Styles, the respective futures of Sami Zayn and Baron Corbin, and what fans can expect as we prepare for Money in the Bank next month.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO