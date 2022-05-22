FREE PODCAST 5/22 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (5-22-17) Keller talks with callers about fallout from Jinder’s WWE Title win, Nakamura’s PPV debut, Heyman promo, more (158 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show flashback, we jump back five years to the May 22, 2017 episode where PWTorch editor Wade Keller discussed with callers Raw as soon as it went off the air including the latest developments with the Fatal Five-way, who should face Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman’s promo, and more, plus some off-Raw topics including Jinder Mahal’s WWE Title win and Shinsuke Nakamura’s main roster debut.

Then in a bonus flashback show from the previous Friday (5-19-17), PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell & guest co-host Jason Australia host the Prime Time Friday PWTorch Livecast. They and an array of callers discuss WWE Backlash, the WWE UK tournament, NXT Takeover, Jinder Mahal’s chances to win the WWE, what’s going on with Charlotte and the Smackdown women, and various chances of candidates to challenge Brock Lesnar.

