Bianca Belair says she’s on her way to becoming Mrs. WrestleMania

Bianca Belair has had some major moments at WrestleMania the last couple years and the current Raw Women’s Championship says she’s becoming Mrs. WrestleMania.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Belair spoke about her WrestleMania accomplishments in detail.

“I feel like I’m on my way to becoming Mrs. WrestleMania,” Belair said. “It’s funny, after the match at this year’s WrestleMania against Becky, people were teasing me backstage, saying, ‘You’re about to become Mrs. WrestleMania.’ That’s been put out in the atmosphere, and it’s a really cool goal to try to achieve.”

WWE Hall of Famer, Shawn Michaels, owns the moniker of Mr. WrestleMania with the WWE speak and Mrs. has yet to be officially named.

Belair also opened up and spoke on what it felt like to win the Raw Women’s Championship from Becky Lynch.

“Hitting that KOD, it was a huge sigh of relief,” Belair said of her WrestleMania 38 win over Lynch. “It was a long road from SummerSlam to WrestleMania. There were times when I didn’t know if we’d be able to bring this full circle and get there, but we did. It was an amazing journey, not just for me, but for the fans. It’s the fans that made the match. It was a match from the only two women to win the main event at WrestleMania, and we could hear the passion from the crowd. That emotion came out in the match.”

Bianca Belair will face bot Becky Lynch and Asuka in a Triple Threat Match for the Raw Women’s Championship at Hell in a Cell. Hell in a Cell airs live on Peacock and will also feature Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell.

