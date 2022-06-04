Smackdown to feature championship match next week

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ricochet will defend his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Gunther on next week’s episode of Smackdown.

Gunther is undefeated on Smackdown since making his debut and has multiple victories over Ricochet’s friend, Drew Gulak. Ricochet has saved Gulak from Gunther attacks on multiple occasions as well.

This will be Gunther’s first championship match since joining the main roster. Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn to become the WWE Intercontinental Champion before WrestleMania.

CATCH-UP: John Cena says Theory is his favorite WWE superstar, Theory responds