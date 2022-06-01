Ricochet says he wanted to be like certain future WWE Hall of Famer

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ricochet wanted to be like Rey Mysterio. That is what the current WWE Intercontinental Champion said in an interview with CBS Sports. Ricochet discussed Rey Mysterio, but also detailed his doubts about making it to the WWE.

“I wanted to be like Rey Mysterio,” Ricochet said in the interview. “I wanted to be like those guys. I wanted to be the Rock, even if it was on a smaller scale in someone’s backyard. I wanted to do that. I never thought I would be in the WWE. I was just doing it because I liked it. 2010 is when I started going to Japan, and that’s when I was like, ‘Oh, I can really start making a career out of this.’ And again, I didn’t even think that I would be in the WWE. I was like, ‘I can make a career out of this because there are other places where I can make some money. I’m not going to be in the WWE, but I can still make some money and pay my rent and pay my car payments off of wrestling, which was great.

“As the landscape of the WWE started to change a little bit — the Balors and the Sami Zayns. Those guys really starting to change how the WWE views their athletes. Those guys are getting success there. And even before that, I started to see it and I’m like, ‘Okay, so it might be possible.’ Especially after NXT started, I’m watching the Takeovers and I’m watching all that stuff and I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s actually where I want to be. I want to be there. I want to be in NXT at the Takeovers and do those things. When Cesaro and Sami Zayn had their match, when Balor and Samoa Joe were going, Neville and Sami Zayn. I was like, ‘That’s what I want to do. That’s why I want to be there.’ When Seth Rollins and those guys started going to Raw and having crazy success, I was like, ‘I could probably do this.’ And then things just fell into place and pieces started falling together. Now, look at me.”

Ricochet appears to be headed for an Intercontinental Champion showdown with Gunther, as both men have been feuding and sharing television time throughout the last few weeks.

He is a former NXT North American Champion and won the Intercontinental Championship from Sami Zayn before WrestleMania 38.