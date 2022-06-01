MJF set to appear on AEW Dynamite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

After a tumultuous Double or Nothing weekend in Las Vegas, MJF will appear on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the first ever in Los Angeles. The company announced the news on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

MJF and Tony Khan reportedly had a meeting set today after MJF no-showed an AEW Fan Fest meet and greet over the weekend. MJF has reportedly been upset with his contract situation and his participation in his Double or Nothing match against Wardlow was in question until Sunday afternoon.

MJF lost to Wardlow in a squash match at Double or Nothing and then was carried away on a stretcher. It was his second PPV loss in a row. He lost to C.M. Punk in a Dog Collar Match at AEW Revolution in early March.

MJF’s contract with AEW expires in January of 2024. Reports indicate that he is planning on jumping ship to WWE once it does. He has been a mainstay act for AEW since the company started in 2019 and has many matches and feuds with premiere talent including Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, C.M. Punk, Darby Allin, and others.

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite will also feature C.M. Punk & FTR against Max Caster & The Gunn Club, Wardlow vs. J.D. Drake, a ten-man tag team match with Jurassic Express, Christian, ReDragon, and others, Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia, and more.

