Jon Moxley match added to Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jon Moxley will compete on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Tony Khan announced on social media that Moxley would face Daniel Garcia in a singles match. Jon Moxley and Garcia were both involved in the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing between Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, and Santana & Ortiz against The Jericho Appreciation Society. Garcia and The Jericho Appreciation Society were victorious in the match.

Following the epic Anarchy in the Arena, JAS will again fight BCC!

At Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite’s LA debut, one of wrestling’s top stars for the future battles one of wrestling’s biggest stars:@GarciaWrestling vs. @JonMoxley

LIVE on @TBSNetwork

@ 8pm ET/7pm CT

Tomorrow Night! pic.twitter.com/V5BZeZMiJt — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 31, 2022

This week’s AEW Dynamite emanates from Los Angeles for the first time in company history. Other promoted segments for the show include an eight man tag team match with Jurassic Express, Christian, and Matt Hardy taking on The Young Bucks & ReDragon, and fallout from Double or Nothing including C.M. Punk winning the AEW World Championship, Britt Baker and Adam Cole winning the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, and news on MJF.

CATCH-UP: PWTORCH FAN MATCH GRADES: Double or Nothing 2022