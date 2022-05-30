PWTORCH FAN MATCH GRADES: Double or Nothing 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The action throughout the AEW Double or Nothing throughout led to big reactions and some key moments. How big and how key, though? Below is the PWTorch Fan Match Grades based on Twitter polls immediately following the bouts on PPV. Agree? Disagree? Let us know.

What's your grade for C.M. Punk vs. Adam Page? — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) May 30, 2022

What grade do you give the tag team triple threat match? #AEWDoN — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) May 30, 2022

Your grade for Anarchy in the Arena? #AEWDoN — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) May 30, 2022

Your grade for Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb is? #AEWDoN — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) May 30, 2022

Your grade for Conti/Sammy/Kaz vs. Sky/Page/VanZant is? — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) May 30, 2022

What grade do you give Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho? #AEWDoN — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) May 30, 2022

How do you grade Adam Cole vs. Samoa Joe? #AEWDoN — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) May 30, 2022

Your grade for House of Black vs. Death Triangle is? — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) May 30, 2022

What's your grade for Jade Cargill vs. Anna Jay? — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) May 30, 2022

And your grade for Hardys vs. Young Bucks is? — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) May 30, 2022

Your grade for Wardlow vs. MJF is? #AEWDoN — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) May 30, 2022

