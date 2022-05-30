News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/29 – AEW Double or Nothing PPV Audio Roundtable – Keller & Martin & Fann: In-depth dissection of MJF controversy, plus full analysis of entire card headlined by Hangman vs. Punk (97 min.)

May 30, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-PPV Audio Roundtable, Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch VIP Analyst Todd Martin and PWTorch columnist Rich Fann with full analysis of the AEW Double or Nothing PPV including Hangman Page vs. C.M. Punk and the Arena Anarchy match, among 11 others. They also have a lengthy discussion early in the podcast about the MJF controversy and choices Tony Khan now has.

